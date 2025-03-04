U. S. Commerce Department Preliminary Results of Softwood Lumber from Canada Antidumping Duty Administrative Review

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Commerce announced its preliminary decision in the sixth administrative review of the antidumping duty order on softwood lumber from Canada. Administrative reviews are conducted once a year at the request of an interested party after an antidumping duty or countervailing duty order is put into effect. This review covers imports of softwood lumber from Canada that entered into the United States during the period of January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

The Department of Commerce preliminarily determined that softwood lumber from Canada was being dumped into the United States at preliminary margin rates ranging from 9.48 percent to 34.61 percent. These preliminary margin rates are, on average, larger than the final antidumping margin rates determined in the previous administrative review. Notably, the preliminary margin rate for non-selected companies, which applies to most Canadian companies, increased to 20.07 percent, up from the 7.66 percent determined in the previous administrative review. These preliminary margin rates are not final, however, and could be modified in the final results of this administrative review. The Department of Commerce will announce its final results later this year, and the duty rates determined in the final administrative review results will apply to all entries after that date. Commerce is scheduled to announce the preliminary decision in the administrative review of the countervailing duty order, covering January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, later this spring.

More information about these proceedings can be found by referring to case number A-122-857 and C-122-858 in Commerce’s Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Centralized Electronic Service System (ACCESS) at access.trade.gov for the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders, respectively.



