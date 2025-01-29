Rural CA MicroGrid Provider Offers Solar Energy Installation to Canada

BoxPower, Inc., a rural California provider of turnkey solar and storage microgrid solutions, specializes in delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy to remote areas. By combining innovative hardware with proprietary software, BoxPower optimizes the performance of solar microgrids while streamlining and accelerating their deployment. Since 2018, BoxPower has worked closely with the U.S. Commercial Service - Sacramento to expand its reach into Canada and other international markets.

BoxPower’s engagement began with participation in the CanArctic Connect webinar series in late 2021, followed by market access briefings in 2022 and 2023 with Commercial Specialists at CS Canada. These interactions laid the foundation for the company’s subsequent efforts to enter the Canadian market. In March 2024, BoxPower Co-Founder Anderson Barkow, along with CFO Shawn Burns, contacted CS Sacramento for assistance with contract negotiations for a new partnership with ATCO in Alberta, Canada. This partnership involved the design and delivery of an off-grid solar power plant in Edmonton.

CS Sacramento coordinated a virtual meeting with CS Canada sector specialists in Spring 2024. The meeting provided critical guidance on contract execution, including the use of Incoterms to manage liabilities, Canada’s Non-Resident Importer (NRI) Program, and tax responsibilities under Canada’s Border Services Agency. The team also provided BoxPower with a list of licensed customs brokers to streamline the process. This preparation proved invaluable, equipping BoxPower with the insights needed for a successful negotiation with ATCO the following day.

In September 2024, BoxPower Co-Founder and CEO announced the successful export of an off-grid solar power plant to Edmonton, Alberta, and thanked CS Sacramento for their role in this success.