Oregon Specialty Metals Sensor and Control Firm Expands to Italy

Ampere Scientific, an Oregon-based developer of metal smelting (Arc Position Sensing) technology, provides manufacturers with the ability to “see” inside Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) furnaces. By coupling this data with advanced control techniques, Ampere’s technology helps reduce energy costs and improve the quality of metal ingots.

In 2024, the company joined Trade Winds Europe/Eurasia. Ampere’s goal was to find new distributors and customers in Europe for their VAR technology.

The company participated in the Trade Winds Business Forum in Türkiye and then traveled to Italy for business-to-business matchmaking as part of the program. In advance of Ampere’s arrival in Istanbul, the U.S. Commercial Service - Portland and overseas colleagues conducted market assessments and communicated the company’s unique technology solutions to potential distributors and customers.

During the Trade Winds business forum, Ampere gained valuable insights through meetings with commercial staff from U.S. embassies and consulates during the business-to-government session. As a result of the B2B matchmaking meetings in Italy, Ampere identified and signed an agreement with a new distributor, Veneta Lombarda Refrattari (VLR). This agreement holds the potential for expanded regional representation beyond Italy.