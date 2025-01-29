Evaluating the Effectiveness of an Interactive Tool for Water Governance in Transboundary Basins: A Participation-Based Approach and Visualization of Water Security from a Vulnerability Perspective
SEI researchers developed an interactive data visualization tool to help decision-makers in the Upper Lempa River Basin (CARL) understand the vulnerabilities to water resources and how climate change and land use can affect those conditions.
This is especially important in CARL, as the basin extends across national boundaries in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, meaning people in different governmental jurisdictions are responsible for the same basin. Providing a common platform where decision-makers can access the same information and support coordination and foster a mutual understanding of CARL’s unique circumstances – and act accordingly.
The authors of this article highlight the benefits and shortcomings of this CARL dashboard and the lessons they will incorporate into tool updates – as well as on-the-ground training – to improve transboundary water governance.
