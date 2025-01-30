GOT ONE TV and Zondra TV Unite to Launch "The ZGOT Experience"

Where Inspiring Stories and Uplifting Entertainment Meet – GOT ONE TV

GOT ONE TV and Zondra TV , two trailblazing streaming platforms, proudly announce their groundbreaking expansion to form "The ZGOT Experience."

I'm thrilled to collaborate with GOT ONE TV to launch 'The ZGOT Experience.' This partnership marks a bold step forward in delivering high-quality, meaningful content to audiences worldwide.” — Zondra Evans, CEO of Zondra TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOT ONE TV Network and Zondra TV Network proudly announce their expansion to launch "The ZGOT Experience," a groundbreaking collaboration that expands their global reach to 800 million viewers, setting a new standard in streaming entertainment.By merging GOT ONE TV’s diverse lineup of family-friendly programming with Zondra TV’s expertise in entrepreneurial and wellness content, "The ZGOT Experience" delivers high-quality productions and inspiring global broadcasts. This historic collaboration between two dynamic, women-led networks continues to make a powerful global impact.Spearheaded by CEO's Zondra Evans of Zondra TV and LyNea Bell of GOT ONE TV , this expansion redefines the streaming landscape. Their leadership breaks barriers, creates new opportunities, and amplifies diverse voices in media.An Expanded Slate of Inspiring ContentThrough "The ZGOT Experience," audiences will enjoy an enriched catalog, including family-oriented films, dramas, comedies, documentaries and more. The partnership offers purpose-driven content designed to inspire, educate, and entertain.About Zondra TVFounded in 2018, Zondra TV offers a Streaming TV and Media Academy, empowering entrepreneurs to produce and monetize content. A leading production studio and distribution hub, Zondra TV is committed to innovation and collaboration in the entertainment industry.About GOT ONE TVGOT ONE TV is a faith-based, family-oriented streaming network and distribution company available on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices. The network provides a mix of inspiring movies, dramas, documentaries, and uplifting entertainment.Join "The ZGOT Experience"The collaboration invites audiences and creators to be part of this transformative movement. To explore more, visit www.gotonetv.com and www.zondratv.com

