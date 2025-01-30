Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,526 in the last 365 days.

GOT ONE TV and Zondra TV Unite to Launch "The ZGOT Experience"

GOT ONE Tv logo – Streaming diverse, inspiring, and uplifting entertainment worldwide

Where Inspiring Stories and Uplifting Entertainment Meet – GOT ONE TV

GOT ONE TV and Zondra TV , two trailblazing streaming platforms, proudly announce their groundbreaking expansion to form "The ZGOT Experience."

I'm thrilled to collaborate with GOT ONE TV to launch 'The ZGOT Experience.' This partnership marks a bold step forward in delivering high-quality, meaningful content to audiences worldwide.”
— Zondra Evans, CEO of Zondra TV
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOT ONE TV Network and Zondra TV Network proudly announce their expansion to launch "The ZGOT Experience," a groundbreaking collaboration that expands their global reach to 800 million viewers, setting a new standard in streaming entertainment.

By merging GOT ONE TV’s diverse lineup of family-friendly programming with Zondra TV’s expertise in entrepreneurial and wellness content, "The ZGOT Experience" delivers high-quality productions and inspiring global broadcasts. This historic collaboration between two dynamic, women-led networks continues to make a powerful global impact.

Spearheaded by CEO's Zondra Evans of Zondra TV and LyNea Bell of GOT ONE TV , this expansion redefines the streaming landscape. Their leadership breaks barriers, creates new opportunities, and amplifies diverse voices in media.

An Expanded Slate of Inspiring Content
Through "The ZGOT Experience," audiences will enjoy an enriched catalog, including family-oriented films, dramas, comedies, documentaries and more. The partnership offers purpose-driven content designed to inspire, educate, and entertain.

About Zondra TV
Founded in 2018, Zondra TV offers a Streaming TV and Media Academy, empowering entrepreneurs to produce and monetize content. A leading production studio and distribution hub, Zondra TV is committed to innovation and collaboration in the entertainment industry.

About GOT ONE TV
GOT ONE TV is a faith-based, family-oriented streaming network and distribution company available on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices. The network provides a mix of inspiring movies, dramas, documentaries, and uplifting entertainment.

Join "The ZGOT Experience"
The collaboration invites audiences and creators to be part of this transformative movement. To explore more, visit www.gotonetv.com and www.zondratv.com.

Media Inquiries
GOT ONE Tv Network
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GOT ONE TV and Zondra TV Unite to Launch "The ZGOT Experience"

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more