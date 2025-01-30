GOT ONE TV and Zondra TV Unite to Launch "The ZGOT Experience"
GOT ONE TV and Zondra TV , two trailblazing streaming platforms, proudly announce their groundbreaking expansion to form "The ZGOT Experience."
By merging GOT ONE TV’s diverse lineup of family-friendly programming with Zondra TV’s expertise in entrepreneurial and wellness content, "The ZGOT Experience" delivers high-quality productions and inspiring global broadcasts. This historic collaboration between two dynamic, women-led networks continues to make a powerful global impact.
Spearheaded by CEO's Zondra Evans of Zondra TV and LyNea Bell of GOT ONE TV , this expansion redefines the streaming landscape. Their leadership breaks barriers, creates new opportunities, and amplifies diverse voices in media.
An Expanded Slate of Inspiring Content
Through "The ZGOT Experience," audiences will enjoy an enriched catalog, including family-oriented films, dramas, comedies, documentaries and more. The partnership offers purpose-driven content designed to inspire, educate, and entertain.
About Zondra TV
Founded in 2018, Zondra TV offers a Streaming TV and Media Academy, empowering entrepreneurs to produce and monetize content. A leading production studio and distribution hub, Zondra TV is committed to innovation and collaboration in the entertainment industry.
About GOT ONE TV
GOT ONE TV is a faith-based, family-oriented streaming network and distribution company available on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices. The network provides a mix of inspiring movies, dramas, documentaries, and uplifting entertainment.
Join "The ZGOT Experience"
The collaboration invites audiences and creators to be part of this transformative movement. To explore more, visit www.gotonetv.com and www.zondratv.com.
