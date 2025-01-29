LOVE Awards Honors Extraordinary Women and Men

Celebrating Excellence, Empowering Change – The LOVE Awards Where Inspiring Stories and Uplifting Entertainment Meet – GOT ONE TV

Celebrating Excellence, Empowering Women and Men, and Recognizing Industry Leaders."

The LOVE Awards honor extraordinary ordinary women and men who positively impact their community. They are trailblazers breaking barriers and inspiring generations.” — Dianne Shorte, Founder

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 9th Annual LOVE Awards is set to celebrate an extraordinary lineup of honorees who have made significant contributions to music, television, fashion, and the arts. This year’s distinguished recipients include Singer & Actress Shanice , Cinder Eller Kimbell, Renowned Fashion Designer Kara Saun, Actress Brittany Mayti, Recording Artist Jane Bolduc, Captain Marvin Jones, and The Foot Nanny Gloria Williams.These remarkable individuals have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also inspired generations with their talent, resilience, and dedication. The LOVE Awards continues its tradition of recognizing excellence while empowering both women and men across industries.Performances & Special GuestsThis black-tie event will feature dynamic live performances by TJ Wilkins, The Era Queens, Jane Bolduc, and Le Ballet Kouman Kele. Additionally, celebrity guests and dignitaries will be in attendance, adding to the star-studded atmosphere of the day.Attend the LOVE AwardsJoin us for this unforgettable celebration at FCBC Living Room in Inglewood, CA. Experience an afternoon filled with heartfelt tributes, powerful performances, and the opportunity to honor some of the most influential voices in entertainment, fashion, and the arts. Tickets can be purchased on the official LOVE Awards website. Secure your seat today and be part of this momentous occasion!Watch the LOVE Awards LiveFor those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live on GOT ONE Tv Network via pay-per-view. Tune in from anywhere and watch the celebration unfold on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and iOS & Android mobile apps. Purchase tickets and enjoy the event from the comfort of your home.Media Inquiries & Sponsorship OpportunitiesFor media inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Email: info@loveawards.orgAbout the LOVE AwardsThe LOVE Awards is an annual event dedicated to honoring outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts, entertainment, and business sectors. With a mission to celebrate excellence and inspire future generations, the event serves as a beacon of empowerment and recognition.About GOT ONE Tv NetworkGOT ONE Tv Network is a premier video-on-demand and live streaming platform delivering diverse and engaging content to audiences worldwide. Offering a mix of family-friendly entertainment, faith-based programming, movies, dramas, comedies, documentaries, and more, GOT ONE Tv Network is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and mobile apps for iOS and Android. With a commitment to quality storytelling and uplifting narratives, GOT ONE TV Network provides inspiring and thought-provoking content for viewers of all backgrounds.

