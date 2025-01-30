Diag-Nose.io Projected to Enhance Global Respiratory Care Markets Following Oversubscribed $2M Seed Funding

Diag-Nose.io Team Photo RhinoMAP platform

Diag-Nose.io secures $2M to advance AI in respiratory care, aiming to optimize global disease management and treatment efficacy

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diag-Nose.io, a trailblazer in biotechnology and a distinguished graduate from Stanford University’s EENT Innovation Biodesign program, proudly announces the closure of an oversubscribed $2M seed funding round. This funding is set to significantly enhance the global management of chronic respiratory diseases through the implementation of AI-driven precision medicine.Emerging from Stanford’s renowned 2019 EENT Innovation program, Diag-Nose.io is pioneering a transformative approach that leverages the interconnected biology of the lungs and nasal passages, referred to as the "unified airway." Conventional diagnostic methods for chronic respiratory diseases, including asthma, COPD, and chronic sinusitis, have often relied on limited and subjective tools, leading to treatment inefficacies that burden healthcare systems worldwide.The injection of funds will enable the further development of Diag-Nose.io’s RhinoMAP™, a cutting-edge technology that applies artificial intelligence and proteomics to overhaul traditional diagnostics. This platform allows healthcare providers to personalize treatment based on a patient’s unique biological profile, thereby optimizing therapeutic outcomes on a global scale.The company’s innovative ABEL Microsampler™, a patented nasal liquid biopsy device, facilitates the collection of nasal samples, followed by extraction of protein signatures that are then analyzed by the AI-enriched RhinoMAP™ platform. This platform provides deep insights into disease progression and treatment responsiveness, setting the stage for a revolution in how respiratory diseases are managed worldwide.Eldin Rostom, CEO and Co-Founder of Diag-Nose.io, highlighted the urgent need for innovation in respiratory medicine: "Over 40 million Americans suffer from chronic respiratory conditions, with over 450 million affected globally, leading to approximately four million deaths in 2019. Together with new biologic therapies, we hope our RhinoMAP™ system will take us one step closer to the holy grail of respiratory medicine; helping patients be completely free of symptoms.The seed round attracted a diverse group of international investors, including Breakthrough Victoria, Radar Ventures, Specialty Physician Associates, and several influential biotech angel investors. Carl Stubbings, a notable participant, will join the company’s board as the chairperson.He expressed his enthusiasm for Diag-Nose.io’s groundbreaking approach: "This is a truly revolutionary step forward in respiratory medicine. The ability to personalize treatment through AI-driven biomarker analysis has the potential to change millions of lives. I’m thrilled to support this mission and help bring RhinoMAP™ to the global stage."Diag-Nose.io is gearing up to launch extensive clinical trials in the United States in 2025 to further refine and validate its RhinoMAP™ technology for worldwide application. The company seeks partnerships with academic and industry leaders to push the boundaries of this transformative approach to respiratory care.For any questions in relation to this release or to discuss interviews, please contact:Nicole Papoutsismedia@diag-nose.ioAbout Diag-Nose.io Diag-Nose.io, founded in 2020, is a biotechnology company focused on translating the complexities of the unified airway into precision diagnostic and drug discovery solutions.Their precision medicine technology combines advanced proteomics, computational biology, and AI (machine learning) to create a scalable respiratory biology model. This innovation aims to help clinicians prescribe the right treatments faster and enable researchers to accelerate the development of new therapies.The company’s flagship platform, RhinoMAP™, leverages proteomic data to predict respiratory disease activity, monitor therapy response and predict treatment efficacy in advance, with an initial focus on anti-Th2 biologics.website: https://diag-nose.io/ Disclaimer:The RhinoMAP platform, ABEL microsampler™, RhinoMAP™ and any associated technologies or products developed by Diag-Nose.io have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not currently approved for diagnostic or therapeutic use.This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical guidance.This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

