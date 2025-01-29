Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Request for Information - LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3000492

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Quincy Chandler                   

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: January 24, 2025, approx. 1230 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St in Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

 

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

 

VICTIM: Julian Washington

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 24, 2025, at approximately 0720 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of damage to a property on Main St in Warren. Initial findings showed tire tracks entering the property and damage to multiple sections of a fence. The vehicle of interest was no longer on scene when the damage was initially noticed.

 

The following information has since been determined regarding the vehicle of interest. The vehicle appears to be a dark red truck or SUV, likely Chevrolet make, bearing the emblems "4x4" and "Z71." Damage to the vehicle will be to the front bumper, driver's side body panels and headlight.

 

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the identification of the vehicle and its operator, please contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 and ask to speak with Trooper Chandler. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

