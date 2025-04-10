Road Closure Boston Post Rd By Deer Valley Dr Bakersfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification



Boston Post Rd near Deer Valley Dr in Bakersfield will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.



Please drive carefully.



