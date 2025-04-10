Submit Release
Road Closure Boston Post Rd By Deer Valley Dr Bakersfield

State of Vermont


Department of Public Safety


Vermont State Police


 St Albans Barracks


Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


 


Boston Post Rd  near Deer Valley Dr in Bakersfield will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.


 


Please drive carefully.


