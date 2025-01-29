A Classic Pismo Beach Motel is Revitalized with $3M in Recent Renovations

Oceanfront Suite at Tides Oceanview Inn and Cottages

The Tides Oceanview Inn and Cottages in Pismo Beach has been transformed with a $3M renovation project

A classically designed throwback among hotels and motels in Pismo, the Tides Inn offers bright, contemporary and dog-friendly guest rooms and beach cottages.” — Nicole Moore

PISMO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tides Oceanview Inn and Cottages in Pismo Beach has been transformed with a brand new bright and contemporary design and is welcoming guests to come and see the fresh new hotel rooms and vacation rentals for themselves.Pismo Beach is known as an enchanting little ribbon of California coastline framed by pristine beaches, towering bluffs, and majestic rolling landscapes dotted with vineyards and farmland. Amidst all this, located on top of the bluffs within walking distance of direct beach access stairs, you will find the Tides Oceanview Inn and Cottages. A classically designed throwback among hotels and motels in Pismo, the Tides Inn offers bright, contemporary and dog-friendly guest rooms and beach cottages that recall the friendly beach inns of yesteryear. Think of surfing in the morning, wine tasting in the afternoon, and restaurant options ranging from family-friendly crab shacks to romantic oceanfront bistros.The recently remodeled Tides Oceanview Inn and Cottages is an ideal place to rest as travelers explore the coast and the abundant activities the area offers. The Tides was previously owned by a local family from its beginning in 1949 until 2015 and has now been fully revitalized and updated by the Shorebirds Hotel Group after acquiring the property in early 2022. With a premium location on the coastline overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Shorebirds Hotel Group injected their beachy ambiance with modern amenities and comfort at the forefront of their design with their recent $3M renovation project. The original motel section featuring 20 hotel rooms now offers freshly renovated bathrooms, new air conditioner/heater units, eco-friendly windows, a turquoise retro mini refrigerator, and surf styled art in each room. The property also has five unique beach cottages and oceanfront suites with full kitchens.The largest Beach House vacation rental sleeps up to eight people and has an ocean view game room with pool table, board games, and a cozy fireplace in the living room connected to the full kitchen and dining room. On the private patio sits patio lounge furniture, a gas BBQ, fire pit, garden string lights and outdoor game area with expansive Pacific Ocean vistas.Additional outdoor fire pits are placed around the property, all with perfect views for whale watching and west coast sunsets. Room service deliveries are also available through Blast and Brew American Eatery and Tap House, offering house brewed beers on tap, handmade cocktails, locally sourced burgers and specialty pizzas. The restaurant is located just next door with a full bar and about a dozen large screen televisions for viewing sporting events.The Tides Oceanview Inn and Cottages will be offering a Grand Reopening event on February 25, 2025 from 1:00pm-3:00pm welcoming guests and the community to come tour the newly renovated hotel rooms, lobby and Beach House while enjoying some light eats and beverages. Guests can RSVP to attend the free event by emailing info@tidespismobeach.com.Website: www.tidespismobeach.com Phone: 1-805-773-2493Email: info@shorebirdshotels.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.