This Summer’s New Family Surf Trip is in Sunny Pismo Beach, California
The recently renovated Tides Oceanview Inn and Cottages in Pismo Beach is the place for the next California family beach vacation.
Pismo Beach is new place for your next family vacation and surf destination with wide open waves for miles and sand aplenty to stretch out or play a game of beach volleyball with the whole crew.”PISMO BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pismo Beach is known as an enchanting little ribbon of California coastline framed by pristine beaches, towering bluffs, and majestic rolling landscapes dotted with vineyards and farmland. Amidst all this, located on top of the bluffs within walking distance of direct beach access stairs, the Tides Oceanview Inn and Cottages is situated at the cliff top's edge. A classically designed throwback among hotels and motels in Pismo, the Tides Inn offers bright, contemporary and dog-friendly guest rooms and beach cottages that recall the friendly beach inns of yesteryear. The rooms are bright and airy, the hospitality is warm and genuine, and the rates, well, let’s just say they leave plenty left over to check out everything else San Luis Obispo County has to offer. Surfing in the morning, wine tasting in the afternoon, and restaurant options ranging from family-friendly crab shacks to romantic oceanfront bistros are all options to choose from. Pismo Beach is the new place for the next family vacation and surf destination with wide open waves for miles and sand aplenty to stretch out or play a game of beach volleyball with the whole crew. Located on the California coastline, situated right along the famous Highway 1 halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Pismo Beach State Park has miles of rolling surf waves, a long pier for a view of the whales and wildlife, and a pavilion space with farmers markets and live concerts in the summertime.
The recently remodeled Tides Oceanview Inn and Cottages is a home base as travelers explore the coast and the abundant activities the area offers. The Tides was previously owned by a local family from its beginning in 1949 until 2015 and has now been fully revitalized and updated by the Shorebirds Hotel Group after acquiring the property in 2022. Original owner, Gertrude, lived on-site in The Beach House with her husband from 1955 to 1998. With a premium location on the coastline overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Inn still welcomes guests with friendly hospitality and authentic service. The Shorebirds Hotel Group has injected their beachy ambiance with modern amenities and comfort at the forefront of their design. The original motel section featuring 24 rooms has new accommodations with freshly renovated bathrooms, air conditioner/heater units, a cool turquoise retro mini fridge, and surf styled modern art in each room. The property also has five unique beach cottages and oceanfront studios with full kitchens and family game amenities.
The largest Beach House short term rental sleeps up to eight people and has an ocean view game room with pool table, board games, and a fireplace in the living room connected to the full kitchen and dining room. On the private patio with expansive ocean views sits patio lounge furniture, a gas BBQ, fire pit, garden string lights and outdoor game area. Additional outdoor fire pits are placed around the property, all with ocean views for whale watching and observing the colorful west coast sunsets.
