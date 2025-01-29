Career Academy Students Explore Nebraska’s Justice System

The Judicial Branch hosted 22 high school juniors and seniors from Lincoln Public Schools’ Career Academy for an educational tour on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. This unique opportunity allowed students to gain firsthand knowledge of the various career paths within Nebraska’s justice system and speak directly with those working there.

Justice Stephanie Stacy welcomed the students and urged them to consider the many ways they could contribute to the system. Following her introduction, Court of Appeals Judges Riko Bishop, Frankie Moore, and Lawrence Welch held an engaging question-and-answer session with the students, offering valuable insight into the work of the appellate courts.

State Librarian Maureen Eck introduced the students to the State Library and Reading Room, helping them understand the important resources available to the judicial system. Language Access specialist Kari Corkle and Registered Court Interpreter Ben Hammar demonstrated interpreters' crucial role in ensuring equal access to justice for all individuals, regardless of language barriers.

Supreme Court Bailiff Allyson Stewart then guided the students on a brief tour of the Supreme Court Clerk’s office before they broke for lunch in the Capitol cafeteria.

The group continued their visit at the Lincoln probation office, where they spoke with Probation Supervisor Brianna Johnson and met with Chief Deputy Probation Officer Jeff Reed.

The tour concluded in Courtroom 30 of Lancaster County District Court, where students heard presentations from Deputy Clerk of the District Court Nicole Miller and Judicial Administrator Lynne Albin of Lancaster District Court, as well as Administrative Secretary Will Calhoon and Judicial Assistant Kelsey Andrews of Lancaster County Court.

The tour gave the students a deeper understanding of the diverse roles within Nebraska’s justice system with the goal of inspiring them to explore potential careers in law, public service, and justice administration.

Photos:

Students listen as Deputy State Librarian Maureen Eck discusses resources of the library in the State Capitol. County court employees discuss careers and opportunities within the Nebraska Judicial Branch with students.