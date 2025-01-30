Submit Release
Kensium Showcases Expanded ERP-Connected Commerce Offerings for Their 11th Year at Acumatica Summit 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kensium attended its 11th Acumatica Summit, held January 27-29, 2025, at the Wynn in Las Vegas, NV. The company showcased its expertise in ERP-connected commerce solutions and expanded ecommerce offerings by hosting several speaking sessions.

Some Engaging Sessions and Insights from Kensium’s 11th Year at the Acumatica Summit

As a Platinum Sponsor, Kensium also contributed to the summit’s success through expert-led sessions, including:

1. Marketing Strategies to Grow Direct-to-Consumer Efforts by Rahul Gedupudi, Kensium CEO

2. Winning with Ecommerce: Insights from a 5-Time Retail-Commerce Partner of the Year by Ted Stenstrom, Kensium Chief Sales Officer

3. Warehouse Management: Best Practices and Innovations by Mike Gill, Kensium Vice President

4. The Point-of-Sale Road Ahead in the Acumatica ERP Landscape for Merchants by Mike Gill, Kensium Vice President

“I'm incredibly proud of our team's participation in the Acumatica Summit 2025. Our 11th consecutive year at this event underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. We were thrilled to share our expertise through insightful sessions and connect with industry leaders, partners, and customers. The summit was a testament to the power of collaboration and the exciting future of business technology. Thank you to everyone who made this event a success!”
– Rahul Gedupudi, CEO, Kensium

Leading The Way In Unified, ERP-Connected Commerce Solutions

At the Summit, Kensium highlighted its cutting-edge ERP-connected commerce solutions, demonstrating how businesses can streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth through integrated technology. For more information, visit https://www.kensium.com/events/acumatica-summit-2025

Victoria Chuidian
Kensium
+1 310-699-9459
