Kensium Announces Acquisition of 99xStudio to Strengthen Unified Commerce Solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kensium, a trailblazer in unified commerce solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of 99xStudio, a distinguished product design studio specializing in User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) design. This collaboration is poised to elevate Kensium's capabilities and drive forward its vision for unified commerce solutions.Rahul Gedupudi, CEO and Founder of Kensium, commented, "Kensium has always been at the cutting edge of ecommerce technology, and these strategic decisions allow us to concentrate on what we do best – creating innovative commerce solutions that help businesses succeed. We are thrilled to welcome 99xStudio to the Kensium family. Together, we will offer a seamless blend of design and technology, empowering businesses to achieve greater efficiency and deliver superior user experiences."Anusha Chiyadu, Founder of 99xStudio, expressed her excitement: "Joining forces with Kensium is a remarkable opportunity for us. Our shared values and culture make this partnership a perfect fit, focusing on delivering better client outcomes. We look forward to creating innovative and user-centric solutions together."The strategic goals for this acquisition include:1. Unified Commerce Solutions: Seamlessly integrating design, development, and strategy for commerce excellence.2. User-centric Experiences: Delivering better personalization and tailored user-centric experiences.3. Holistic Solutions: Combining technical expertise with exceptional design for holistic solutions.4. Creative and Marketing Expansion: Expanding creative and marketing capabilities.This partnership highlights Kensium's dedication to enhancing its unified commerce offerings and achieving superior client outcomes.Join us in celebrating this exciting milestone, visit www.kensium.com to learn more.

