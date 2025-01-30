Robertson Lowstuter, Inc. Welcomes New Executive Coach, Tod Petersen

Tod Petersen Robertson Lowstuter by The Center for Sales Strategy

I'm thrilled to embark on this new chapter with R|L. This presents an exciting opportunity to further empower leaders, share insights, and contribute to growth.” — Tod Petersen

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robertson Lowstuter, Inc. (R|L) is thrilled to announce the addition of Tod Petersen as a new Executive Coach. This strategic hire aligns with the commitment to growth and excellence in executive development.

Petersen brings a wealth of experience and expertise to R|L. As a seasoned executive, he has held pivotal leadership roles such as SVP, Market President, President and CEO in the banking industry. His impressive career in banking includes experiences in commercial lending, branch operations and consumer banking.

Most recently, he served as the CEO and President of Rocky Mountain Bank, where leading Rocky Mountain Bank was a transformative experience. It allowed him to grow alongside the company, learning from challenges and celebrating successes with an incredible team. These years have shaped Tod as a leader and as a person.

Prior to Rocky Mountain, Tod spent 24 years with Wells Fargo culminating in him becoming Market President of Wells Fargo, Bozeman where his 24-year journey at Wells Fargo shaped his leadership skills and knowledge of finance and working within varied industries. It was a formative time building relationships, fostering growth, and navigating the ever-changing financial landscape with resilience and vision.

Petersen expressed his enthusiasm about joining R|L, stating, "I'm thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Robertson Lowstuter, as an executive coach. Joining this organization presents an exciting opportunity to further empower leaders, share insights, and contribute to growth. I'm eager to explore new horizons and inspire change."

Donna Hall, SVP/GM of Robertson Lowstuter, Inc., shared her excitement about Petersen’s appointment, “We are delighted to welcome Tod to our team. His extensive business experience and passion for developing leaders and operational excellence make him a valuable asset to our organization and our clients. I am confident that Tod will have a profound impact on our growth and success.”

For more information about Robertson Lowstuter by The Center for Sales Strategy, please visit RobertsonLowstuter.com.

ABOUT ROBERSTON LOWSTUTER

Robertson Lowstuter, Inc. (R|L) is a global executive coaching and leadership development consultancy specializing in Executive Assessment and Coaching, High Performance Team Building, and Executive Career Transition. It’s a division of The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS), which has over 40 years of experience improving revenue performance. Since 1981, R|L has partnered with executives, their teams, and organizations to enhance performance and profitability. It has helped hundreds of teams leverage individual strengths to realize synergies, build cohesiveness, and generate significant revenue gains. The firm has worked in more than 600 companies, from Fortune 50 to midcap companies, and has 162 global affiliates in 36 countries. Read more about R|L and its services at RobertsonLowstuter.com.

