The Center for Sales Strategy Elevates Trey Morris to Director of Training Innovation

A Bold Step in Raising the Standard of Sales Performance Training

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS), a recognized leader in B2B sales consulting, announced today the promotion of Trey Morris to Vice President / Senior Consultant / Director of Training Innovation, a move that reinforces CSS’s continued investment in innovation, client success, and the future of sales performance improvement.

In this expanded role, he will lead a company-wide effort to elevate and evolve the way CSS delivers training content to sales organizations across our client base. With over three decades of experience in advertising, marketing, television production, and 8+ years with CSS, Trey is a perfect fit for this.

“This is more than a promotion—it’s a statement about where we’re headed,” said Matt Sunshine, CEO of The Center for Sales Strategy. “We are doubling down on our commitment to serve sales leaders and salespeople with the best tools, training, and strategies in the industry. And there’s no one better suited to lead that charge than Trey.”

Under Trey’s leadership, CSS will significantly increase the pace and depth of training content development. Clients can expect a consistent rollout of:

- New courses and micro-courses released 3–4 times a month

- Fresh, ready-to-use sales meeting resources

- Strategic content that aligns directly with real-world sales challenges

In addition, CSS is preparing to unveil a state-of-the-art Learning Management System (LMS) later this year that will enhance the client learning experience with easier access, smarter personalization, and advanced tracking for training progress.

“Trey brings a rare combination of sales expertise and creative vision,” added Stephanie Downs, Senior Vice President at CSS. “He knows how to make training come alive and how to deliver it in a way that drives real performance improvements.”

This announcement marks another milestone in CSS’s 40+ year history of leading with innovation. As companies face increasing competition and complexity in today’s sales environment, CSS is investing in what matters most: raising the bar for sales training and delivering measurable business impact.

“The future of sales training is agile, engaging, and always improving,” said Trey Morris. “I’m honored to help CSS set a new standard of excellence—and I can’t wait to show our clients what’s coming next.”

About The Center for the Sales Strategy

Founded in 1983, The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) has grown to serve hundreds of clients annually across a spectrum of industries, including broadcast, print, and digital media, professional services, non-profit associations, and more. For over 40 years, CSS has focused on improving sales performance as it helps sales organizations turn talent into performance and develop the highest-performing sales professionals. Its approach to customer-focused selling and talent-focused management has always been, and continues to be, core to its clients' success and the organization's success. CSS is joined by LeadG2, its revenue operations agency, Up Your Culture, its employee engagement and company culture division, and Robertson Lowstuter, its executive coaching firm, to help organizations achieve drive total performance. To learn more about The Center for Sales Strategy and its portfolio of brands, visit DriveTotalPerformance.com.

