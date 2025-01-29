Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with premiers on the Canada–U.S. relationship

CANADA, January 29 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, met virtually with Canada’s premiers to discuss the Canada-U.S. relationship. As a follow-up to last week’s call, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of lifting barriers to trade between provinces and territories and looked forward to the outcomes of the urgent meeting of the Committee on Internal Trade in Toronto, Ontario, this Friday. The Prime Minister and the premiers offered updates on the implementation of Canada’s border plan and complementary provincial and territorial actions.

The Prime Minister and the premiers discussed the ongoing threat of U.S. tariffs against Canadian goods, which will make life less affordable for Canadians and Americans alike and weaken economic growth in both countries. Defending our valued trade relationship remains the objective of all First Ministers.

The Prime Minister and the premiers voiced their commitment to a strong response if tariffs are imposed. They discussed options for federal, provincial, and territorial governments to mitigate the impacts on Canadian workers, families, and businesses.

The leaders agreed to continue their outreach to American officials at the federal, state, and local levels to raise awareness of the mutually beneficial partnership between Canada and the United States. In particular, First Ministers noted that bilateral trade in energy and critical minerals is hardwired into the Canadian and U.S. economies, and that Canada is the most reliable source of the critical minerals that support the U.S. defence and technology sectors. They also underscored the importance of the energy sector to our bilateral relationship, noting the collaborative efforts of governments and industry in supporting both Canadian and U.S. interests and bolstering the security posture of both countries.

The Prime Minister and the premiers recommitted to continue working together to stand up for Canadian consumers, jobs, and businesses. First Ministers agreed to reconvene next week, or earlier if required, to discuss next steps in Canada’s engagement with the U.S.