Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Keir Starmer

CANADA, June 4 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

The leaders discussed the United States’ unjustified global trade actions and the need to reinforce our trade relationships with reliable partners. Prime Minister Carney highlighted his plan to fight the imposition of tariffs targeting Canada, including those targeting the auto, steel and aluminum industries, protect Canadian workers and businesses, and build Canada’s economy.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer also discussed global issues of mutual concern, including supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion. They agreed to remain in close contact.

