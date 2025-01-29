STATE OF HAWAIʻI

MULTIAGENCY POST AND PRE-STORM ALA WAI CLEANUP UNDERWAY

Jan. 28, 2025

HONOLULU — The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is working closely today with the state Dept. of Transportation (HDOT) and the City and County of Honolulu to clean mud and debris that filled the Ala Wai canal during heavy weekend rains. The agencies are also taking advance steps to try and reduce the amount of rubbish that flows into the canal during another predicted heavy rain event beginning tomorrow.

A DOBOR contractor is working today with heavy equipment to clear a “trash trap” that is permanently at the outflow of the canal just beyond the Ala Moana Blvd. bridge at the entrance to Waikīkī. It’s expected a large roll-off trash container will be filled by the end of the day with rubbish that flowed downstream. The trap is intended to keep trash from flowing into the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor and out into the ocean.

Meghan Statts, DOBOR administrator said the trap booms only catch about 20% of the debris from the canal and stops it from going into the harbor or ocean.

DOT officials are on site this afternoon analyzing what mitigation measures can be put into place in the canal proper, before heavy rains begin again. DLNR Chair Dawn Chang recognized the assistance of the DOT, as well as the City and County of Honolulu, in trying to prevent further buildups of debris. It’s expected additional mitigation measures will be implemented later today or tomorrow morning.

State and county officials are encouraging people who live along the Ala Wai Canal, as well as along streams that flow into the canal, to secure anything on their properties that could end up in the canal. The harbor trash trap was filled with large coolers and a huge variety of debris this morning.

HDOT, DLNR, and the University of Hawai‘i College of Engineering are engaged in discussions with area legislator Senator Sharon Moriwaki on long-term actions to reduce the buildup of trash in the Ala Wai canal.

