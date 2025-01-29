Governor Newsom provides ongoing support to help business owners and workers recover from LA firestorms
The executive order helps workers and business owners by:
- Extending the deadline to pay for renewing licenses, certificates, and permits for one year for licenses with a renewal date occurring between January 1, 2025, and July 1, 2025.
- Waiving fees for businesses and workers requesting duplicate or replacement of a license certificate that was burned or destroyed.
- Extending deadlines for businesses to appeal license-related proceedings.
- Eliminating requirements that make it more difficult to relocate certain businesses impacted by the fires.
Find resources to help your business at gov.ca.gov/LAfires/help-your-business.
Helping businesses and workers recover
California has worked with federal and local providers to help businesses and workers with the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild from the firestorms.
- Supporting workers and employers: The Employment Development Department (EDD) supports workers with unemployment, disability insurance, or Paid Family Leave benefits, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for those who do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits. Citizenship or immigration status doesn’t affect eligibility for disability insurance or Paid Family leave. Employers can request a 60-day extension on payroll reports and taxes, or participate in the Work Sharing program. California also announced $20 million to create temporary jobs in impacted areas and deliver other supportive services through America’s Job Center of California.
- On-the-ground advisors for small businesses: 200+ business advisors from Small Business Support Centers funded through the California Office of the Small Business Advocate’s (CalOSBA) Technical Assistance Program (TAP) are staffed across the region, including business advisors from the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Women’s Business Center (WBC). All of these TAP partners can answer questions about key aspects of economic recovery, including the loan application process, insurance inquiries, employee and workforce support, and business planning related individual recovery plans. SBDC and WBC staff are co-located at the Disaster Recovery Center at Pasadena City College and the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Camarillo (Ventura County), as well as various Business Recovery Centers organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
- Providing resources for recovery: CalOSBA has launched a Resource Guide for small businesses impacted by the wildfires through its Outsmart Disaster website, and is conducting a series of online trainings in both English and Spanish.
- Financial assistance for businesses: The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) is offering loan programs for businesses from one to 750 employees affected by the LA wildfires. Disaster Relief Loan Guarantee Program (DRLGP) issues loan guarantees up to 95% of the loan through IBank’s partner Financial Development Corporations to help small business borrowers impacted by disaster who need term loans or lines of credit for working capital.
- Expediting licensing for contractors: The Contractor State Licensing Board (CSLB) is processing licensing applications as fast as 48 hours from the time an application and exam are complete. Rapid licensing will support the Governor’s efforts to rebuild the homes and businesses destroyed.
- Helping fire survivors rebuild safely: CSLB is also partnering with state agencies to directly assist survivors at the Southern California Disaster Recovery Centers, urging them to only hire California-licensed contractors for repairs or to rebuild their homes or businesses. CSLB’s Disaster Hotline 1-800-962-1125 and online Disaster Help Center are also providing valuable support to survivors.
- Protecting against unlicensed contractors: Investigation teams are on the ground, posting signs to put unlicensed contractors on notice that it is a felony to contract without a license in a California disaster area. Consumers are urged to always check licenses before hiring a contractor and notify the state of unlicensed activity immediately. Consumers can file complaints and find additional resources online at www2.cslb.ca.gov.
- Helping licensees rebuild their businesses: The Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, the Board of Accountancy, and other DCA boards are rescheduling licensing examinations at no charge and assisting licensees by issuing duplicate licenses due to a physical license being lost in the fires.
Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles firestorms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging.
Get help today
For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there are resources available.Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:
If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.