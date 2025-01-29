Governor Newsom provides ongoing support to help business owners and workers recover from LA firestorms

The executive order helps workers and business owners by:

Extending the deadline to pay for renewing licenses, certificates, and permits for one year for licenses with a renewal date occurring between January 1, 2025, and July 1, 2025.

Waiving fees for businesses and workers requesting duplicate or replacement of a license certificate that was burned or destroyed.

Extending deadlines for businesses to appeal license-related proceedings.

Eliminating requirements that make it more difficult to relocate certain businesses impacted by the fires.

Find resources to help your business at gov.ca.gov/LAfires/help-your-business.

Helping businesses and workers recover

California has worked with federal and local providers to help businesses and workers with the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild from the firestorms.

Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles firestorms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging.

Get help today

For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there are resources available.Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

