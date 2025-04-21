TOMORROW: Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom celebrate Earth Day with students focused on environmental solutions and responsibility

BUTTE COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will provide remarks during California’s annual Earth Day celebration, spotlighting young leaders and local efforts to protect natural resources and promote environmental responsibility.



WHEN: Tuesday, April 22 at 11:30 a.m.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will not be livestreamed and will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP here by no later than 8 a.m., April 22. Location information and instructions will be provided upon RSVP.