Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,883 in the last 365 days.

California's water system thrust into the national spotlight by President Trump

California's water system has remained a complex topic and was recently put into the spotlight by President Donald Trump's comments. "This is the intake for the Central Valley Project, the federal system that takes water from the Delta and distributes it to farmers in the Central Valley," explained Michael Brodsky, drifting past the gates that keep plants and debris out of the intake system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California's water system thrust into the national spotlight by President Trump

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more