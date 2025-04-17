Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,198 in the last 365 days.

State Supreme Court OKs pardon for Petaluma war hero convicted on drug charges

The state Supreme Court granted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request on Wednesday for a posthumous pardon for Army Sgt. Richard Penry of Petaluma, who was awarded the presidential Medal of Honor in 1971 for rescuing 23 fellow soldiers in Vietnam, then was convicted of drug crimes while suffering severe emotional distress after his discharge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Supreme Court OKs pardon for Petaluma war hero convicted on drug charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more