State Supreme Court OKs pardon for Petaluma war hero convicted on drug charges

The state Supreme Court granted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request on Wednesday for a posthumous pardon for Army Sgt. Richard Penry of Petaluma, who was awarded the presidential Medal of Honor in 1971 for rescuing 23 fellow soldiers in Vietnam, then was convicted of drug crimes while suffering severe emotional distress after his discharge.

