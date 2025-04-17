Supreme Court will answer Ninth Circuit’s question about lapsing life insurance policies

The Supreme Court today said it will answer this question posed by the Ninth Circuit in Pitt v. Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company: “Do California Insurance Code §§ 10113.71 and 10113.72 apply to life insurance policies originally issued or delivered in another state but maintained by a policy owner in California?”

