E-commerce work programme focuses on bridging the digital divide

A key theme among the discussions was the need for increased investment in digital infrastructure and capacity building, and for the establishment of regulatory frameworks related to e-commerce. Members highlighted the challenges facing developing economies and least developed countries, such as limited broadband connectivity, digital skills gaps and outdated legislation.

Members stressed the need for resilient information and communications technology (ICT) and payment systems that enable e-commerce transactions. Members also underscored the importance of digital rules, such as the Information Technology Agreement and the e-commerce moratorium, in facilitating international investment and digital connectivity.

The role of the WTO was identified as crucial in providing opportunities for discussions and collaboration among members and external stakeholders. Members proposed organizing dedicated matchmaking sessions to connect developing economies and LDCs with available support. Additionally, members expressed interest in partnering with other international organizations such as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, International Trade Centre and the International Telecommunication Union to provide technical assistance and capacity-building programmes.

Members also saw value in organizing regional peer-to-peer learning events and thematic workshops involving external stakeholders as part of the work programme on the digital divide.

Members shared information on national efforts to close the digital divide. Initiatives include support for regional studies on the digital economy, and online systems to reduce business operational costs and to foster inclusive digital ecosystems. Other examples include programmes focused on developing digital skills and digital infrastructure, efforts to expand internet access in underserved regions, promoting secure internet access and digital literacy, improving internet and mobile networks, and developing digital literacy and skills among women and vulnerable groups.

Ambassador Richard Brown of Jamaica, the facilitator of the e-commerce work programme, said: "The matter of availability and access to digital infrastructure is very necessary, but not sufficient, to create the fundamental conditions for e-commerce to grow. We know there are other factors that we need to contemplate in that conversation." The next dedicated discussion on 17 February will address the legal and regulatory frameworks needed, with a focus on consumer protection, privacy and data protection, as well as cyber security, he noted.