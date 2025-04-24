EU initiates appeal arbitration in intellectual property dispute, discloses panel report

This is the second arbitration proceeding based on the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA) to which both China and the EU are participants.

On 4 July 2023, China and the EU notified the WTO Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) that they had agreed on procedures for "arbitration under Article 25 of the DSU to decide any appeal from any final panel report" as issued to the parties in dispute DS611, which the EU had initiated on 18 February 2022.

The panel report was issued to the parties on a confidential basis on 21 February 2025. At the EU's request on 31 March — which under the agreed procedures is deemed as a joint request from both parties — the dispute panel in this proceeding suspended its work. It did not, therefore, circulate its final report to all WTO members.

The EU has since then included the full text of the panel report in its Notice of Appeal, as provided for in the parties' agreed arbitration procedures. The Notice of Appeal and panel report is available here.

Summary of key findings of report

DS611: China – Enforcement of intellectual property rights

