Guatemala and Peru notify mutually agreed solution in agriculture dispute

Further information is available in document WT/DS457/19. Mutually agreed solution At any stage during the dispute settlement process, parties can settle the dispute by finding a “mutually agreed solution”. Solutions mutually acceptable to the parties to the dispute must also be consistent with the relevant WTO agreement and must not nullify or impair benefits accruing under the agreement to any other member. Parties are required to notify the Dispute Settlement Body and relevant councils and committees of any mutually agreed solution they have reached. Share

