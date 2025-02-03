Go!Foton Showcases the New PEACOC® 360 Spooling Patch Panel at BICSI Winter

PEACOC 360 Rear View

As data centers stretch for unprecedented AI growth, the company invests in products and support

We’ve been building our bench strength as well as our portfolio strength, focused on creating solutions that deliver high density and high speeds without compromising maneuverability.” — Shannon Wahl, Managing Director, Go!Foton

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go!Foton, an industry leader in advanced optics and photonics technology, today announced a myriad of investments in their data center business to support the increasing demands upon their customers. The company is adding new products to their portfolio and talented experts to their team.Under the leadership of Shannon Wahl, managing director, the expansion of the data center team with experts knowledgeable in hardware, network connectivity, and managed services includes:● Welcoming Sales Manager for data center and AI, Ari Sella to the company. Ari brings 15+ years of experience in sales and solutions architecture for Verizon, Lumen, IBM and Kyndryl. His data center work has been with everyone from cloud service providers to hyperscalers.● David Ratovich joins Go!Foton as project manager with decades of experience from strategic planning to technical implementation. David’s revered for agile methodology, being multilingual, and delivering on-time, on-budget programs.● And, solutions architect focused on quality and customer care, Keith Brooks has joined Go!Foton. Keith has over a decade of experience with fiber infrastructure design for customers like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.The team is supporting an ever-expanding portfolio, including the PEACOC® 360 panel.Rear view of the PEACOC360 panel’s MPO connector and integrated cable spoolThis week at BICSI Winter, the market will get a first look at Go!Foton’s new technician- friendly PEACOC360 high density fiber spooling panel. These new, quick-deployment panels support up to 96 fibers in a single rack unit with 100’ of built in fiber optic cable cordage to satisfy ~60% of all data center cross-connects. The solution is enabled with their patented spreadable adapter technology to ensure ease of access, minimizing adjacent fiber disruption. The solution saves as much as 25% of time designing, procuring, installing and servicing networks. Product Manager Brian Berdan will present the solution at BICSI Winter’s “What’s new, what’s it do” series on Tuesday, February 4 at 5 PM.“We’ve been building our bench strength as well as our portfolio strength, focused on creating solutions that deliver high density and high speeds without compromising maneuverability. Our products pack more connections than others while still enabling serviceability for network techs and engineers”, said Shannon Wahl, managing director. “Everything else is table stakes - performance, availability, and reliability. We take none of it for granted”.Go!Foton’s portfolio of end-to-end data center connectivity will be on display in 2025 at key industry events, including BICSI Winter from February 2-6 in Kissimmee, Florida in booth 508, Data Center World, and all year long in their mobile roadshow unit.-End- Go!Foton and the Go!Foton logo are trademarks.About Go!FotonBased in the USA with teams around the world, Go!Foton is at the forefront of advanced optical and photonics innovation. We engineer solutions to enhance user experience by offering customers unique approaches to solve real-world problems in connectivity, imaging, and beyond.Go!Foton technology stands apart with feature-rich and performance-optimized solutions. We keep our customers satisfied and businesses performing, ensuring new and improved experiences for all.Inspired by nature and physics, the sky is the limit when imagining what’s possible and creating what’s next.Discover new dimensions at gofoton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Go!Foton PEACOC® 360

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.