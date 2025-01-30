Scott Hamilton Kennedy’s Film Shot In The Arm Contradicts RFK Jr. on Samoa and Vaccines During Senate Hearings

Theatrical Poster for the film SHOT IN THE ARM Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on set of SHOT IN THE ARM Dr. Peter Hotez in SHOT IN THE ARM

Movie Exposes Falsehoods, Misinformation in RFK Jr's Testimony Regarding Vaccines, Measles and Samoa in film Executive Produced by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

I had the opportunity to investigate RFK Jr.’s long history of spreading disinformation, confusion and fear. His disregard for scientific consensus and verifiable truth is deeply concerning.” — Scott Hamilton Kennedy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live from Washington, DC: Oscar-Nominated Scott Hamilton’s Kennedy’s Documentary SHOT IN THE ARM Contradicts RFK Jr’s Statements on Vaccines , Measles and Samoa During DC Senate Hearings: His Movie, Executive Produced by Neil DeGrasse TysonWatch Free on TV and on www.pbs.org Director Kennedy Available for InterviewWHAT:Academy Award Nominee Scott Hamilton Kennedy (“SHK,” no relation) is in Washington DC and available for interviews regarding his Film SHOT IN THE ARM, shotthearmmovie.com and how it exposes Robert Kennedy Jr. including the deadly 2019 Samoan measles outbreak. Scott has the evidence that shows when RFK Jr. spoke untruthfully about Samoa in testimony today.In Scott’s own words: “In making my latest film, SHOT IN THE ARM, I had the opportunity to investigate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s long history of spreading disinformation, confusion and fear. His disregard for scientific consensus and verifiable truth is deeply concerning."“I urge senators—and everyone--to watch our six-minute sequence on Samoa in SHOT IN THE ARM to see RFK JR’s dangerous impact for themselves. This clip is available on all my social platforms (@scotthamiltonkennedy) or at shotinthearmmovie.com.”“Science and democracy thrive on the free exchange of ideas, empirical evidence, and accountability - all of which RFK Jr. repeatedly undermines while refusing to subject his own claims to the same rigorous scrutiny. RFK Jr's character flaws make him unfit to lead an institution of public health and science like HHS.”He goes on, in an op ed he penned with public health expert Cheryl Healton, “Through his waves of misinformation and fearmongering, RFK Jr. shows that he does not respect nor follow the core tenets of science nor an informed democracy —commitment to empirical evidence, verifiable truths, the free exchange of ideas, accountability, and rigorous peer review— and that makes him completely unfit to lead HHS. For example, he has said: ‘There is no vaccine that is safe and effective.’ Not only is that a scientifically false statement, it is a fear mongering indictment of vaccines. This is dangerous, because the principles that underpin both science and democracy are foundational to the survival and progress of humanity, our country, and our planet. He has also stated COVID 19 was ‘ethnically targeted.’”Earlier today, SHK, Hawaii Governor Josh Green, M.D., Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen and others joined Protect Our Care and doctors, nurses, advocates, and storytellers for a press conference ahead of the Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s confirmation hearings with the Senate Finance and Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committees. Governor Green detailed the devastating measles outbreak in Samoa, which he saw firsthand while responding to the crisis and Senator Baldwin, experts, advocates, and storytellers warned about the deadly consequences if RFK Jr. is at the helm of American health care.WHO:SHOT IN THE ARM is directed by Scott Hamilton Kennedy. Executive produced by Neil deGrasse Tyson. Produced by Scott Hamilton Kennedy, Mark Monroe, and Mark Steele, the film features: Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, MD; Karen Ernst; Dr. Paul A. Offit, MD; Dr. Peter J. Hotez, MD; Blima Marcus, DNP; and many others. It features interviews with Robert Kennedy, Jr., and numerous voices on both sides of the enduring, fiery vaccine debate.THE MOVIE:Before anyone had heard of COVID-19, filmmaker Scott Hamilton Kennedy (THE GARDEN, FOOD EVOLUTION) began investigating the global measles epidemic and President-elect Donald J. Trump’s HHS nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s role in fomenting it. Filming with top public health officials–including Anthony Fauci–as well as rare interviews with anti-vaccine activists who were persuading parents by the millions to refuse vaccines for their children. Then COVID-19 happened. Kennedy (SHK) adroitly shifted his directorial eye to that pervasive, lasting tragedy. Both skeptical and hopeful, SHOT IN THE ARM explores vaccine hesitancy historically and in the context of the COVID pandemic, and how disinformation and misinformation are at the root of this disease. With a vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist poised to lead the country’s health agency, the film represents a clarion call and duty to warn: how and we replace cynicism with healthy curiosity and bridge the political divides that make us sick?WHEN:SHOT IN THE ARM, is streaming for free on PBS.org and on the PBS app. Showing on various PBS affiliates through 2026; check local listings for screenings on PBS affiliates.WHERE:Stream at https://www.pbs.org/show/shot-in-the-arm/ and on the free PBS app. Broadcast schedule here: https://www.pbssocal.org/schedule/ Social Media HandlesInstagram: @scotthamiltonkennedy ; Facebook: @scotthamiltonkennedyLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-hamilton-kennedy-18280b51/ X: @scotthamkennedy ; YouTube: @scotthamiltonkennedy65Substack: https://blackvalleyfilms.substack.com/ Blue sky: @scotthamiltonkennedy.bsky.social ;TikTok : @scotthamiltonkennedyThreads: @scotthamiltonkennedy ;Pinterest: /scotthamiltonkennedyMedia Contacts:For SHOT IN THE ARM Platform Media Group (PMG), +1.323.337.9042 (Screeners on request)Henry Eshelman / Saeli Eshelman, heshelman@platformgrp.com / saeli@platformgrp.comScott@blackvalleyfilms.com, +1.323.270.1666Maddie Twomey, Protectourcare.org, mtwomey@protectourcare.org

Katie Couric, Scott Hamilton Kennedy and Neil DeGrasse Tyson Talk RFK Jr. and anti-vaxxer

