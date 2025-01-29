Yost Sues 2 Central Ohio Auto Dealerships for Alleged Consumer Protection Violations

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that two lawsuits have been filed on behalf of dozens of central Ohioans who didn’t receive titles to vehicles they purchased.

Each lawsuit – one filed in Delaware County, the other in Franklin County – accuses an auto dealership and its operators of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Certificate of Motor Vehicles Act. The lawsuit filed against Way 2 Go Auto also alleges violations of the Odometer Rollback and Disclosure Act.

“Ohioans work hard and deserve to get what they pay for,” Yost said. “Whether it’s a deliberate title delay or outright fraud, my office will pump the breaks on dealership scams.”

Delaware County: Starfleet Cars

The lawsuit filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Johnathan Paul Kirkham of failing to properly transfer titles to numerous consumers who bought vehicles from Kirkham’s Starfleet Cars, a used-car dealership in Delaware.

Yost’s Consumer Protection Section is working to resolve 32 title-related complaints using $138,135 from the state’s Title Defect Recision (TDR) Fund.

Franklin County: Way 2 Go Auto Sales

The lawsuit filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court names Kofi Bimpeh and Way 2 Go Auto Sales, a Columbus dealership. The suit cites numerous violations, including failure to provide vehicle titles, odometer rollbacks, and misrepresentation of rebuilt salvage vehicles

The Attorney General’s Office received 20 complaints that were related to title issues, misrepresentations about salvage vehicles, return policy issues and odometer discrepancies.

The TDR Fund, designed to help consumers who encounter title issues after buying a motor vehicle, is used to reimburse eligible consumers while the Attorney General’s Office pursues legal action against the businesses responsible for the violations.

Ohioans who believe they have been victims of unfair or deceptive practices can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0515.

