Yost Leads Brief Opposing Illinois' Sanctuary Laws

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, 23 state attorneys general are supporting the federal government’s legal challenge of sanctuary immigration policies in Illinois.



In an amicus brief filed in United States of America v. State of Illinois, Yost and his counterparts argue that Illinois, Chicago and Cook County violated the Constitution by enacting laws that block federal immigration agents from accessing illegal aliens in state or local custody.



“Illinois has no right to enact DIY immigration policies declaring itself a sanctuary state,” Yost said.



Illinois, the brief says, exceeded its authority by adopted sanctuary policies that are directly at odds with federal law that imposes criminal penalties on anyone who “conceals, harbors or shields from detection” an illegal alien “in any place.”



The brief, filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, says the policies in question interfere with enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws and cause harm to other states.



“When individual States and cities attempt to frustrate federal immigration laws that protect all States, the result is harm reaching far outside their borders,” the brief says.



Joining Yost in the amicus brief are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-