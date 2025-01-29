Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest in Livestock and Forage Research

CANADA, January 29 - Released on January 29, 2025

Today, Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay and Saskatchewan's Minister of Agriculture Daryl Harrison announced $6.9 million to jointly support livestock and forage-related scientific research in Saskatchewan in 2025, combined with co-funding from industry partners for a total of $7.2 million.

The investment is part of Saskatchewan's 2024-25 Budget of $37 million for agriculture research and is delivered through the province's Agriculture Development Fund (ADF) under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). The ADF is supporting 30 livestock and forage-related research projects this year which focus on a variety of topics.

"We are working with the provinces and territories to deliver vitally important programming through Sustainable CAP," MacAulay said. "Our shared investment with the Government of Saskatchewan in these Agriculture Development Fund research projects will help create growth and make sure our great sector remains on the cutting edge."

"Innovation is the key to staying competitive and allowing Saskatchewan to remain a global leader when it comes to new and best practices in agriculture," Harrison said. "We continue to support this and help Saskatchewan's livestock producers to keep doing what they do best through investments of this nature, which enables the kind of world-class scientific work that constantly moves the industry forward."

The selection and approval of projects supported by the ADF is based on an annual competitive process to identify research with the potential to help Saskatchewan's livestock producers and agriculture industry remain innovative, profitable and competitive. This year's livestock and forage-related projects include a range of topics such as enhancing the capacity to research pathogens and manufacture vaccines and therapeutics to help control infectious diseases, including those that cause pandemics; evaluating the combined impact of prescribed fire and post-fire herbicide applications to control woody plants (snowberry) in rangelands; and investigating how trace-mineral supplementation could help feeder calves respond better to vaccines.

The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan work closely with industry partners to leverage funding to support research that aligns with industry priorities. This year's ADF projects were supported by an additional $216,000 contributed to 10 projects by the following industry partners:

Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association

Saskatchewan Forage Seed Development Commission

SaskPork

Western Dairy Research Collaboration (BC Dairy, Alberta Milk, SaskMilk, and Dairy Farmers of Manitoba)

"Investment in research is critical for our industry," Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association Chair Keith Day said. "We appreciate both levels of government recognizing its value and investing in our research priorities, which focused on animal health and forage production this year."

The ADF is supported through Sustainable CAP, a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agri-food and agri-product sectors. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

For more information, including a full list of the above projects, please visit:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/agribusiness-farmers-and-ranchers/sustainable-canadian-agricultural-partnership/programs-for-research/agriculture-development-fund.

