21 New Officers Hired to Support Frontline Policing in Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 23 - Released on April 23, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is funding 21 new police officer positions filled over the past year as part of the province's $11.9 million Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods commitment to hire approximately 100 new municipal police officers.

"Saskatchewan residents expect and deserve to feel safe in their communities and that means having enough police officers on the ground where they are needed the most," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "We are proud to support municipal police services in expanding their frontline capacity to prevent and respond to criminal activity in their communities."

Officers have been hired and are currently training at the Saskatchewan Police College before they begin serving in Saskatchewan municipalities - seven each in Saskatoon and Regina, three in Moose Jaw, and two each in Estevan and Weyburn. Additional officers will enhance policing and law enforcement capabilities to improve overall community safety and wellbeing for Saskatchewan residents.

"This investment under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods initiative is a vital step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety across all Saskatchewan communities," Saskatoon Chief of Police Cameron McBride said. "The addition of seven frontline officers will strengthen our ability to proactively address criminal activity and improve quality of life in our communities. We are grateful for the government's support as we continue working to ensure our neighbourhoods remain safe places to live, work and raise families."

This marks the first step toward fulfilling Saskatchewan's commitment to hire approximately 100 new officers across the province.

"The residents of Weyburn and Saskatchewan are very fortunate to have a provincial government that recognizes the current law enforcement needs and takes appropriate action to address those needs, in order to ensure our communities are safe and Saskatchewan continues to remain a great place to live in," Weyburn Police Service Chief Brent VanDeSype said. "Funding under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods initiative enabled the Weyburn Police Service to hire two new police officers. This is a very welcome and significant boost that enhances our service and our ability to better meet the safety needs of our community."

In 2024-25 and 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested $2 billion in public safety to support policing and community safety in the province and enhance access to justice services.

-30-

