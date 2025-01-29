Governor Abbott Congratulates Lubbock As Second Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, January 29 - January 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Lubbock on being designated as the second Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission after completing the multi-step certification process. The Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program helps spur digital media production across the state and grow local jobs in animation, visual effects (VFX), video games, and extended reality (XR).

“Texas is a leader in innovation, and the Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program will further cement our dominance in America and across the world,” said Governor Abbott. “Building on our state’s rich history of film and television production spanning more than a century, industry leaders in Texas now play a major role in digital media production. I thank the Texas Film Commission for working with our communities to market their existing assets, unique attributes, and resources directly to digital media industry companies and professionals. By attracting new investments and local jobs in the digital media industry, we continue to build a stronger and more prosperous Texas.”

“The City of Lubbock is honored to be recognized for its contribution to Texas' thriving digital media market and looks forward to attracting more talent and investments to our community through this certification,” said Speaker Dustin Burrows. “Lubbock benefits from having Texas Tech University create a pipeline of creators and aspiring leaders in digital media and local partners supporting the growth of this exciting industry. I want to thank Governor Abbott, the Texas Film Commission, and our local leaders for this recognition that will promote Lubbock as a renowned destination for good-paying jobs and opportunities in innovative fields.”

“The City of Lubbock’s designation as the second Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community highlights the hard work, innovation, and forward-thinking leadership our city continues to demonstrate,” said Representative Carl H. Tepper. “Lubbock’s growing digital media industry is a testament to the talent and dedication of our local workforce, and this recognition will further enhance our ability to attract new opportunities and investments. I look forward to Lubbock’s continued role as a key player in Texas' vibrant digital media landscape.”

“Being the second city in Texas to receive the prestigious Digital Media Friendly Certification is a testament to Lubbock’s outstanding professionals working in digital media and the support they receive here at home,” said Lubbock Mayor Mark McBrayer. “This recognition confirms our commitment to fostering innovation and creativity and shows everyone across the state we are a prime destination for digital media production. This certification will open new doors for job creation, economic development, and investments in our community.”

“Lubbock's recognition as a Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community celebrates the creative inspiration and real-world application of an emerging market,” said Lubbock Economic Development Alliance President and CEO John Osborne. “As the second city in Texas to receive this designation, we are excited for the growth of this industry, which includes fields such as esports, animation, and special effects. We are committed to advancing the industry through our support of our educational partners and industry professionals to lead the way for digital media solutions of the future.”

Similar to the first-in-the-nation Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas, and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community programs, the Digital Media Friendly Texas Community designation is open to local governments or non-profit economic development and tourism organizations in communities of all sizes and experience levels.

The Digital Media Friendly Texas designation showcases certified communities to digital media companies and professionals to attract economic development opportunities and grow local jobs. The program also connects digital media professionals in Texas with skilled municipal liaisons to encourage new digital media investment in Texas. Additionally, the program educates communities and their residents about the importance of digital literacy to help close the digital divide.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.

For more information on the Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/dmftx_overview.

For more information on Digital Media production in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/dm_overview.