TBI Unveils Two New Efforts To Better Educate & Protect Tennessee’s Senior Population

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation unveiled two new, innovative resources on Wednesday to meet the needs of the state’s growing senior population.

The first, TBI Find, is a mobile application, available now for both Apple and Android devices, to connect the public with up-to-the minute information about Silver Alerts issued in Tennessee. The app, more than two years in development, also provides key information to connect seniors and those who care for them with resources designed to support and educate.

“We believe this to be the first mobile app of its kind in the nation,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge overseeing the Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit. “TBI Find is a powerful tool, giving you instant alerts and vital resources, and it can also be a game changer for law enforcement in an emergency.”

A central part of the TBI Find app is its CareKit feature, which enables users to compile key information and pictures on loved ones, which can be compiled and emailed to law enforcement in the event of an emergency. Though designed for seniors, TBI recommends parents of children consider using the CareKit feature of the TBI Find app as well, as updated information and pictures can be hinderances in any missing persons emergency.

“Too many times we issue Silver, AMBER, or Endangered Child alerts with out-of-date pictures or incomplete or inaccurate details of the missing person,” Smitherman said. “This app empowers the public to prepare for an emergency – before it happens – which can definitely help us help them when it matters most.”

The second initiative TBI launched on Wednesday is its SafeSeniorTN campaign, available online at www.SafeSeniorTN.com. Combining the expertise of agents in its Medicaid Fraud Control Division and Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit, and supported by partner agencies and other stakeholders, SafeSeniorTN provides easy-to-understand guidance on a variety of technology, financial, and personal safety topics to prevent crimes impacting seniors.

“We’re tired of seeing seniors being victimized, when common-sense advice could have saved both headache and heartache,” said Andy Corbitt, TBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge of its Medicaid Fraud Control Division in East Tennessee. “That’s why we’ve worked to bring together the best guidance in one, trustworthy resource we can update as technology and crime evolves.”

Currently, SafeSeniorTN includes information on topics including email and text messaging safety and technology, along with healthcare fraud and patient abuse. Throughout, the site aims to offer clear and concise details on warning signs and how to report crimes or concerns.

“I’m proud of our team for taking the lead and thinking outside the box to protect and serve this growing segment of our state’s population,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “We’re thankful for our partners at other state agencies and nonprofits we work with across Tennessee. Together, we’re committed to working together to find smarter ways to educate and serve together.”

“Older adults contribute so much to our communities, and it’s so important that we equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to protect against bad actors,” said DDA Commissioner Brad Turner. “I’m grateful for the collaboration with the TBI and our aging partners to develop resources that can truly make a difference in improving the safety and wellbeing of our aging community.”

###