Former Police Officer and Wife Charged Following Child Abuse Investigation

HENRY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a now-former Paris police officer and his wife accused of child abuse and neglect.

On April 10th, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI special agents joined the Department of Children’s Services in investigating Alexandria Elkins (DOB 07-01-2001) and Brian Ray (DOB 06-09-1998). During the course of the investigation, authorities determined the two were responsible for injuries to their 3-year-old child that was discovered during a child custody hearing.

On Monday, April 14th, investigators obtained arrest warrants for both Elkins and Ray, charging each of them with one count of Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment. They turned themselves in and were both booked into the Henry County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.