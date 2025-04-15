Knoxville Man Arrested, Charged in Hancock County Arson Investigation

HANCOCK COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Knoxville man in connection to a residential fire that occurred earlier this year.

In February, TBI special agent fire investigators joined the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire at a residence in the 800 block of Sherm Mountain Road in Sneedville. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation identified Christopher Shearer (DOB: 11/1/83) as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Shearer, charging him with one count of Arson. On Friday, he was located in Maryville and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is currently being held in the Hancock County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.