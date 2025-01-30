Terry Moving & Storage Announces Shuttle Service for Hard-to-Reach Locations

Terry Moving & Storage's Shuttle Service for hard-to-reach locations. Local and Long-Distance Moves: Rain or Shine (or Snow)

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Moving & Storage, a family-owned leader in seamless local and interstate relocations, is proud to announce its Shuttle Service, an innovative solution for customers moving into locations that are difficult to access with large moving trucks.

Terry Moving & Storage now provides a specialized transfer service that ensures household goods safely reach their final destination—even when a full-size moving van can't. Whether a customer is moving into a tight apartment complex, a home on a winding mountain road, or a neighborhood with strict truck restrictions, their innovative Shuttle Service bridges the gap.

Here’s how it works: The larger interstate moving van transports belongings as close as possible to the destination. From there, the Terry Moving & Storage team transfers the items to a smaller U-Haul truck, which can easily navigate tight spaces and complete the final leg of the journey.

“We understand that not every home is designed to accommodate a large moving truck,” said Mark Terry, Owner of Terry Moving & Storage. “Our Shuttle Service eliminates this challenge, ensuring every move is completed without hassle, delays, or unnecessary stress for our customers.”

This service is particularly beneficial for:

✅ Apartment moves in urban areas with narrow streets or limited parking

✅ Homes in mountain regions with winding roads or weight restrictions

✅ Gated communities with strict vehicle size regulations

✅ Historic neighborhoods where large trucks are prohibited

With over 37 years of experience in long-distance and local relocations, Terry Moving & Storage continues to provide efficient, customer-focused solutions for every moving challenge. The Shuttle Service is another example of the company’s commitment to making moving easier—no matter the destination.

“This moving company is top-notch. Honest, prompt, great at communication, and at reasonable cost. We used their packing service as well, and everything was done efficiently and professionally, taking great care of our belongings during the process. The truck showed up at the new house 450 miles away on the day and time promised, and the driver stayed in touch with us with arrival time, etc. During the move, no shelf pin was missing! Can't say enough good things about this moving company - highly recommend!” – Michael on Google Reviews

For more information or to get a free quote, visit https://www.terrymovingoc.com/ or call (949) 587-9490.

About Terry Moving & Storage:

Terry Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company specializing in interstate and local relocations, storage solutions, and packing services. With a reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction, Terry Moving & Storage has earned the coveted ‘People Love Us On Yelp’ award for 2024.

