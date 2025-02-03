Food Logistics Names Alpine’s Mike Abarelli as Recipient of 2025 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

Award recognizes influential leaders whose achievements and vision shape the global cold food supply chain.

At Alpine, we pride ourselves on finding practical, innovative solutions to today’s supply chain challenges. Seeing the real-world impact of our work on clients’ operations drives me every day.” — Mike Abarelli, Senior Director

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions , a boutique consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, today announced that Mike Abarelli, Senior Director, has been named as one of the winners of this year’s Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award. This recognition celebrates Abarelli's exceptional contributions in the Leaders in Excellence category.“From cargo fraud and Mother Nature to ever-changing food safety regulations and a new Presidential Administration that could bring an increase in tariffs, cost of goods, and more, many of today's supply chain leaders are faced with a number of challenges. But it's their resilience, hard work, innovation, and attention to quality that separates these rock stars apart from everyone else. Every year, this award puts a spotlight on the best of the best in the cold chain industry,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.With nearly 30 years of experience, Abarelli has led over 100 successful implementations of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), collaborating with industry leaders like Manhattan Associates, Körber, Blue Yonder, and SAP. His unique blend of operational expertise, technical acumen, and global experience makes him a trusted partner for clients tackling complex supply chain transformations.“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized among the top leaders in the industry,” says Mike Abarelli. “At Alpine, we pride ourselves on finding practical, innovative solutions to today’s supply chain challenges. Seeing the real-world impact of our work on clients’ operations is what drives me every day.”Recipients of this prestigious award will be featured in Food Logistics’ Jan/Feb 2025 issue and online at www.FoodLogistics.com About Food LogisticsFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including stakeholders in food production, logistics, warehousing, and technology. The publication provides insights and resources to navigate the complexities of the global cold food supply chain. Learn more at www.FoodLogistics.com About IRONMARKETSIRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a premier B2B media and buyer engagement platform, delivering content and analytics for industries including construction, logistics, and supply chain. Visit https://www.iron.markets for more information.About Alpine Supply Chain SolutionsAlpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, is a supply chain consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with the data and ends with a cost justifiable solution. With deep roots in industrial engineering, Alpine’s approach is unique. For more information, please visit: www.AlpineSupplyChain.com

