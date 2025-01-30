J. Blanton Plumbing Helps Chicago Family Avoid Costly Repairs with Winter Plumbing Maintenance

. Blanton Plumbing warns Chicagoland homeowners about the hidden costs of neglecting winter plumbing maintenance, offering expert after-hours plumbing services and basement flooding prevention. A J. Blanton Plumbing technician performing after-hours plumbing services, helping Chicagoland homeowners prevent basement flooding and avoid costly repairs with expert winter plumbing maintenance.

Routine Inspection Prevents Frozen Pipes and Basement Flooding During Harsh Winter Conditions

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Chicago family avoided significant home damage and expensive plumbing repairs this winter thanks to a preventative winter plumbing maintenance service from J. Blanton Plumbing. With temperatures dropping and the risk of burst pipes increasing, J. Blanton Plumbing conducted a full inspection of the home’s plumbing system, identifying potential vulnerabilities before they escalated into costly emergencies.Preventing Winter Plumbing DisastersThe homeowners, located in a historic Chicago neighborhood, scheduled a routine maintenance check after experiencing minor issues with water pressure. The inspection revealed that exposed pipes in the basement were at high risk of freezing, and the home's sump pump required maintenance to prevent basement flooding from melting snow and heavy rainfall.J. Blanton Plumbing’s team provided the following preventative services:- Pipe Insulation: Vulnerable pipes were insulated to prevent freezing and potential bursts.- Sump Pump Maintenance: The sump pump was tested and cleared of debris to ensure efficient operation.- Water Heater Inspection: The home's water heater was checked for efficiency, helping to reduce strain on the system during peak winter use.- Drain and Sewer Line Check: A thorough inspection was conducted to ensure no blockages that could lead to backups during winter storms.Emergency Services Available for Winter Plumbing IssuesWhile preventative care can reduce the risk of winter plumbing emergencies, unexpected issues may still arise. J. Blanton Plumbing offers after hours plumbing services for urgent situations, such as burst pipes, water heater malfunctions, and flooding. The company’s team of licensed professionals is available 24/7 to assist homeowners across Chicagoland.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has provided expert plumbing services in the Chicagoland area for over 30 years, specializing in after-hours plumbing, winter plumbing maintenance, and emergency repairs for basement flooding. Committed to customer satisfaction and long-term plumbing solutions, J. Blanton Plumbing continues to serve as a trusted resource for homeowners preparing for the challenges of winter.Contact InformationFor more information on winter plumbing maintenance or to schedule an inspection, contact J. Blanton Plumbing:J. Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain800 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614773-831-7574

