J. Blanton Plumbing Launches Full-Service Bathroom Remodeling in Chicago: Bathrooms by J. Blanton

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bathrooms by J. Blanton , the newest offering from Chicago’s trusted plumbing authority for over 30 years, proudly announces the official expansion of its services to include full-scale bathroom remodeling. Homeowners now have a one-stop solution for transforming outdated or inefficient bathrooms into beautifully designed, highly functional spaces.This strategic move stems from years of listening to customers' needs — and delivering on them. Having built a reputation for precision, professionalism, and trust in plumbing, the Bathrooms by J. Blanton team now brings that same commitment across every phase of a bathroom remodel — from the initial design consultation to the final polish on your new fixtures.“Our customers have invited us into their homes time and again to fix the things that matter most — and now, they’re asking for more,” said Aizik Zimerman, CEO at J. Blanton Plumbing. “We’re not just solving problems anymore. Bathrooms by J. Blanton is creating dream bathrooms — beautiful spaces built on decades of experience, smart design, and honest workmanship.”🛁 What Bathrooms by J. Blanton Remodeling Services Offer: Custom Bathroom Design : Tailored layouts that match your style, optimize space, and improve functionality- Expert Fixture Upgrades: From luxury showers and soaking tubs to energy-efficient toilets and elegant vanities- Lighting & Tile Work: Modern tile installations, accent lighting, and smart finishes that elevate your bathroom- Plumbing & Electrical Integration: Installed and inspected by licensed professionals — done right the first time- Accessible Solutions: ADA-compliant upgrades for homeowners seeking safety, ease, and independence- Full Project Management: Bathrooms by J. Blanton handles every detail — permits, materials, timelines — so you don’t have to🔧 Why Homeowners Trust Bathrooms by J. Blanton:- Over 30 years of service in the Chicago community- Fully licensed, bonded, and insured remodeling professionals- Transparent pricing and step-by-step communication from day one- 5-star customer service and support, even after the job is doneWhether your goal is to boost your home's value, enhance daily comfort, or finally build the spa-like bathroom you’ve always wanted, Bathrooms by J. Blanton delivers results that are as beautiful as they are built to last.🏡 Serving the Greater Chicago Area — One Dream Bathroom at a TimeFrom Bucktown to Evanston, Bathrooms by J. Blanton is bringing elevated bathroom design to neighborhoods all over Chicagoland. No gimmicks, no surprises — just honest work, trusted professionals, and results you’ll love.For media inquiries, interviews, or to book a consultation, please contact:📞 (224) 208-8949📍 Service Areas: Chicago, Skokie, Evanston, Northbrook, and beyond.

