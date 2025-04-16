Fresh Looks & Freebies: Art+Science Evanston Teams Up with Bathrooms by J. Blanton for a Month-Long Raffle Giveaway

Bathrooms by J. Blanton Art + Science Evanston — where expert hairstyling meets elevated salon culture, right in the heart of downtown. Modern double-sink vanity installation by Bathrooms by J. Blanton, featuring elegant tile walls, wood-look flooring, and functional design.

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good hair days are about to get even better. This April, Art+Science Salon in Evanston is partnering with Bathrooms by J. Blanton to treat clients to a little extra luxury—both in the mirror and at home.From April 15 through May 15, Art+Science guests can enter a raffle to win a luxe Bumble and Bumble gift basket worth $150, filled with premium hair products to keep those locks flawless. But that’s not all—every entry also unlocks access to a complimentary bathroom remodeling consultation with J. Blanton’s design team. Because if your hair is getting a refresh, why not your bathroom too?Entering is simple: just spot the QR code in the salon, give it a quick scan, and fill out a short form. That’s it—you’re in the running for fabulous haircare, and you’ll be able to schedule your complimentary consultation to explore ideas for your dream bathroom.The lucky winner will be announced on Art+Science Evanston’s and J. Blanton’s Instagram and in the salon, so keep your eyes open (and your DMs too).“This collab is all about celebrating the amazing clients of Art+Science,” said Cynthia Wozniak, Executive Manager at J Blanton. “We’re big fans of their work, and we’re excited to add a little extra sparkle to their clients’ experience.”Whether you're in for a sleek cut, a bold color refresh, or just some well-deserved self-care, don’t miss your chance to leave with luxe haircare in hand—and schedule a complimentary bathroom design consultation that brings a whole new level of style to your space.Follow along for updates and the winner announcement:📍 @artandsciencesalon📍 @j.blantonplumbingLet the good hair (and good luck) roll!

