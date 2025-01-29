Submit Release
UNITAR to Host a Public Event to Advance Dialogue on Ocean Action in the Indo-Pacific

15:30  15:35  

Opening Remarks / Introduction of UNITAR / Introduction of Guests - Chisa Mikami, Head of UNITAR Hiroshima Office

15:35  15:40 

Guest Speeches - Representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

15:40  16:00 

Part I: Keynote Lecture: Ways Forward for Ocean Action in the Indo-Pacific - Keita Furukawa, President, Association for Shore Environment Creation and Technical Session Chair, Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA)

16:00  16:40 

Part II: Policy Brief Presentations - Selected participants

16:40  17:20 

Part III: Panel Discussion - Moderator: Johanna Diwa-Acalla, International Development Advisor - Selected participants

17:20 – 17:30 

Closing and Group Photo

Break

18:00  20:00 

Reception  

