UNITAR to Host a Public Event to Advance Dialogue on Ocean Action in the Indo-Pacific

15:30 – 15:35 Opening Remarks / Introduction of UNITAR / Introduction of Guests - Chisa Mikami, Head of UNITAR Hiroshima Office 15:35 – 15:40 Guest Speeches - Representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan 15:40 – 16:00 Part I: Keynote Lecture: Ways Forward for Ocean Action in the Indo-Pacific - Keita Furukawa, President, Association for Shore Environment Creation and Technical Session Chair, Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA) 16:00 – 16:40 Part II: Policy Brief Presentations - Selected participants 16:40 – 17:20 Part III: Panel Discussion - Moderator: Johanna Diwa-Acalla, International Development Advisor - Selected participants 17:20 – 17:30 Closing and Group Photo Break 18:00 – 20:00 Reception

