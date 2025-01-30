Go!Foton Introduces the New PEACOC® 360 Spooling Fiber Patch Panel

PEACOC 360 Rear View PEACOC 360 Front View

100’ of built-in cordage provides >2X cable in less space compared to other products on the market

PEACOC 360 boasts a maximized feature set making it both easy to use and forgiving. Imperfect run measurement? Inventory out of hand? Crowded/messy application? Scaling or upgrading? No problem.” — Product Manager Brian Berdan

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go!Foton, an industry leader in advanced optics and photonics technology, today announced a new spooling fiber patch panel, PEACOC® 360. The solution strikes the perfect balance between port density and fiber cable length. It features 96F/48 ports in one rack unit, 100 feet of integrated cable, superior modularity, and spreadable adapter technology. The solution is perfect for a variety of network applications such as data centers, enterprise IT environments, and telecom facilities (central office & head ends) where space is limited and scalability is crucial. PEACOC 360 saves time and money every step of the way.Featuring four independent spools, each with 100 feet of built-in cordage, PEACOC® 360 accelerates deployment, reduces labor costs, and delivers unmatched scalability, reach, and accessibility for any fiber network. Here’s how:1. Planning & designing: One product satisfies >60% of interconnect routes2. Installing & servicing: Save >25% of technician time. The 100’ of cordage compensates for any miscalculations in cable length and the integrated reel simplifies management of slack cable and speed the connection process3. Procuring: Substantially reduce the SKUs for projects and lower inventory holding costsProduct Manager, Brian Berdan explains, “Our goal was to provide network technicians a solution with a maximized feature set that was easy to use. We aim to make our customers' lives easier with a solution that is forgiving. Imperfect run measurement - no problem. Inventory out of hand- no problem. Crowded or messy application - no problem. Scaling or upgrading - no problem. PEACOC360 just makes sense.”The solution will be on display at the BICSI Winter Conference exhibit 508 and featured at the event’s “What’s new, what’s it do” series on Tuesday, February 4 at 5 PM.-End- Go!Foton and the Go!Foton logo are trademarks.About Go!FotonBased in the USA with teams around the world, Go!Foton is at the forefront of advanced optical and photonics innovation. We engineer solutions to enhance user experience by offering customers unique approaches to solve real-world problems in connectivity, imaging, and beyond.Go!Foton technology stands apart with feature-rich and performance-optimized solutions. We keep our customers satisfied and businesses performing, ensuring new and improved experiences for all.Inspired by nature and physics, the sky is the limit when imagining what’s possible and creating what’s next.Discover new dimensions at gofoton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.News Media ContactJeff Stambovskyjeff.stambovsky@gofoton.com

