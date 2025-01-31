Encolor’s Quinn Parker Honored with the 2025 Champion of Energy Equity Award by the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance

MEEA Champion of Equity

I am honored. Energy efficiency is critical to a more equitable future, and this highlights the importance of ensuring that diverse voices are part of the conversation and decision-making process.” — Quinn Parker, Founder and CEO, Encolor

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) has announced Quinn Parker, Founder and CEO of Encolor, as the recipient of the 2025 Champion of Energy Equity Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates Parker’s exceptional leadership and impact in advancing energy efficiency while championing equity principles across the energy sector.

The award was presented as part of MEEA’s 21st annual Inspiring Efficiency Awards in Chicago, Illinois, which honor individuals and organizations driving transformative advancements in energy efficiency across the Midwest. Parker’s dedication to addressing systemic inequities and fostering collaboration has earned her a prominent place among this year’s honorees.

Parker is a trailblazer integrating equity into the energy landscape, with over 16 years of experience collaborating with utilities, regulatory bodies, and government agencies. Since founding Encolor in 2020, she has empowered thousands of participants, including MEEA member organizations, through impactful training and workshops on operationalizing equity.

Recognizing the need for deeper community involvement, Parker launched The Shared Space Project in 2024, a nonprofit organization that facilitates collaboration between organizations and the communities they have historically underserved. This initiative underscores her commitment to amplifying marginalized voices and creating inclusive spaces for dialogue and action.

“I am honored to receive MEEA’s Champion of Energy Equity Award,” said Quinn Parker, Founder and CEO of Encolor. “Energy efficiency is critical to building a more equitable future, and this recognition highlights the importance of ensuring that diverse voices are part of the conversation and decision-making process. Together, we can bridge gaps and create solutions that work for everyone.”

Parker’s professional accolades include recognition as a Certified Diversity Professional, a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and recipient of both AESP’s Member of the Year Award and the GRIT Award. These achievements reflect her relentless pursuit of equity and inclusion within the energy sector.

To learn more about Encolor, please visit: https://www.encolorconsulting.com/

To learn more about The Shared Space Project, please visit: https://www.thesharedspaceproject.org/

About Encolor

Founded in 2020, Encolor is a leading consulting firm dedicated to integrating equity into energy efficiency programs and policies. Through innovative training, workshops, and strategic guidance, Encolor helps organizations develop actionable equity metrics, drive accountability, and foster meaningful community partnerships.

