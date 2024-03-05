SaiFlow and Check Point Software Partner to Secure EV Charging Sites and Distributed Energy Networks

SaiFlow + Check Point Software

Companies Establish Technical Partnership to Provide Real-Time Cyber Security and Observability to Prevent Energy-Focused Cyber Attacks

TEL-AVIV, --, ISRAEL, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaiFlow, the leading cyber security company for distributed energy networks and electric vehicle (EV) charging sites, is excited to announce its technology partnership with Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd., a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider. The technical partnership between the two companies gives a new innovative cyber security offering with contextualized protection, detection, and enhanced observability into EV charging infrastructure and distributed energy networks.

“We are excited to bring SaiFlow’s expertise in EV charging and energy networks to our customers, as part of Check Point’s Quantum IoT Protect discovery capabilities,” said Shami Reshtik, Director of Corporate Development at Check Point Software Technologies. “The combined offering of SaiFlow’s cyber security and observability solutions for distributed energy networks and Check Point’s Quantum IoT Protect threat prevention solution provides our customers from the energy and EV charging industries the visibility, security, and policy enforcement abilities to protect networks from emerging cyber attacks and threats.”

“Since our partnership began in November 2023, SaiFlow and Check Point have revolutionized cyber security in the energy sector, offering unparalleled protection for EV charging and distributed energy networks,” said Ron Tiberg-Shachar, CEO and Co-Founder at Saiflow. “Our collaboration continues to evolve, driving innovation to outpace cyber threats and secure the energy transition. Together, we’re setting new standards for safety and reliability in a rapidly changing world.”

The technical partnership is built upon an integration between SaiFlow’s contextualized risk assessment, energy observability, and enhanced monitoring abilities, together with Check Point’s Quantum IoT Protect solution, which protects generic Internet of things (IoT) cyber attacks by automatically enforcing security best practices for IoT or OT devices. The integrated solution provides EV charging sites and distributed energy networks an end-to-end security solution, tailored to their unique operations, risks, protocols (such as the OCPP, OCPI, and IEEE 2030.5), and architectures.

The integration of the SaiFlow and Check Point solutions provides distributed energy and EV charging networks with the following enhanced protections:

-- Enhance the Cyber Resilience of Energy Networks: Mitigate the risk of targeted cyberattacks on energy and EV charging networks.

-- Ensure Uninterrupted Operations and Security: Proactively block cyberthreats while maintaining business continuity and availability.

-- Achieve Comprehensive Network Visibility: Attain full visibility into all connected assets and inventory throughout the energy network.

About SaiFlow

SaiFlow is the leading cyber security company for distributed energy networks and electric vehicle (EV) charging sites and networks. SaiFlow provides contextual network cyber security solutions for EV charging sites and distributed energy networks, including posture management, cyber monitoring, detection, network and asset observability, and root-cause analysis abilities, all incorporating smart-grid and sensor data and telemetry in establishing the baselines, correlations, and anomaly detection in the energy networks.

For more information, visit www.saiflow.com.