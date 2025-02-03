Plainsea Announces Global Expansion in the US and UK Cybersecurity Markets

Plainsea - Streamlining service delivery through smart automation and AI

The move marks a significant step in helping more organizations address the growing demand for continuous, real-time security service delivery

SOFIA , BULGARIA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Plainsea, a pioneering cybersecurity platform for augmented penetration testing announces its strategic expansion into the UK and US markets.

The company's innovative platform uniquely combines human expertise with intelligent automation to revolutionize penetration testing services, addressing the growing global demand for more effective cybersecurity solutions.

"The cybersecurity industry has long needed a fundamental shift in the traditional penetration testing process, which had proven to be outdated.” said Marko Simeonov, CEO and Co-Founder at Plainsea. “Our human-centric approach is particularly crucial for markets like the US and UK, where the complexity of cyber threats demands both technological innovation and human insight."

Unlike solutions that attempt to automate the entire testing process, Plainsea’s augmented approach towards penetration testing empowers human testers to focus on what they do best: complex analysis, strategic thinking, and nuanced security assessments, while the platform handles all other mundane, resource intensive tasks, essentially reducing operational complexity, improving service scalability, and enhancing collaboration between pen-testers, project managers and end-clients.

“Our goal is to redefine the way cybersecurity is delivered,” summarizes Simeonov.

Plainsea is an end-to-end cybersecurity platform designed to augment & enrich security service delivery. Founded in Sofia, Bulgaria, and backed by Ocean Investments, the platform allows MSSPs to easily overcome the challenges of fragmented workflows, inefficient collaboration, and the growing complexity of managing multiple client projects at the same time. The goal is to help them achieve continuous, real-time management of every phase of penetration testing and simplified operational scalability that does not require a linear increase of resources. For more information, please visit https://plainsea.com/

