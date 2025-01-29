New operator will revitalize historic site experience at Fort Steele

CANADA, January 29 - Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Society (CAMAL), the new operator of Fort Steele Heritage Town, is planning new, dynamic, interactive and diverse visitor experiences that complement the site’s community traditions.

“Fort Steele isn’t just a tourism attraction for visitors,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “It holds great historical value for our province and plays an important role in telling B.C.’s story. This new partnership is key to ensuring high-quality historic experiences at this site that will keep visitors coming back.”

The provincial heritage site and national historic site is a key attraction for the East Kootenay region of British Columbia, drawing visitors worldwide. Visitors can experience the 19th century through its restored buildings, interpreters and exhibits. There are more than 60 original or accurately reconstructed buildings from the 1890s, offering an immersive cultural and educational experience. It includes activities such as gold panning, stagecoach rides, tours and heritage trades demonstrations.

CAMAL is planning to work with area First Nations to find ways to collaborate on the site’s exhibits and programming. These initiatives aim to deepen visitors’ understanding and appreciation of the history and culture of Indigenous communities in British Columbia.

“We are dedicated to preserving and promoting Fort Steele, while bringing a renewed vibrancy to the site through innovative programs, storytelling and visitor experiences,” said Keith Powell, chair of the CAMAL. “We are excited to build upon the site’s legacy, focusing on Fort Steele’s role as an integral part of the local and regional tourism economy, and strengthening its position as a significant cultural and historical destination.”

CAMAL begins a six-year operations contract with the Province on April 1, 2025, with potential for renewal. CAMAL was selected as the site operator for Fort Steele Heritage Town following a publicly posted request-for-proposals process in late 2024.

Friends of Fort Steele Society has been operating Fort Steele Heritage Town from 2004 and will continue until March 2025. It oversaw numerous capital works developments, including a new visitor centre and focused efforts on repairing Fort Steele’s steam train. The Province provided $500,000 to support these projects, which are expected to be complete in spring and ready for the 2025 season.

The Province acknowledges the stewardship Friends of Fort Steel Society provided for this heritage site for more than 20 years.

Quick Facts:

Fort Steele Heritage Town receives $900,000 in annual funding from the Province to support site operations, ensure conservation and maintain public access.

Since 2020, the Province has provided more than $55 million through various programs to celebrate, preserve and protect B.C.’s heritage assets.

Learn More:

To learn more about B.C. heritage sites, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/topic.page?id=499BEC462CB84EC48D983C16E0404090