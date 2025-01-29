Enhanced visitor experiences planned for Barkerville historic site

CANADA, January 29 - Visitors can look forward to continuing strong operations, along with expanded hands-on demonstrations and interpretations at Barkerville Historic Town & Park and Cottonwood House Historic Site as part of the site operator’s proposed plan.

“Barkerville and Cottonwood House are among B.C.’s most iconic heritage destinations that visitors love to visit again and again,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “I can’t wait to see the new exhibits our partner, Barkerville Heritage Trust, is developing that will further enrich the storytelling and historical experience at this site.”

Barkerville’s resource-development history dates back to 1862, when Billy Barker struck gold at Williams Creek, ushering in the gold rush that drew fortune seekers from all over the world and made Barkerville the largest town in Western Canada at that time. Barkerville offers visitors a chance to step back in time to the late 1800s with its interpreters in period costumes, stagecoach rides and a collection of more than 500,000 artifacts, including 100 preserved heritage structures.

Barkerville Heritage Trust will continue as the site operator for the next seven years, with potential for renewal, as part of a new management contract with the Province. The trust is planning additional interactive activities to let visitors experience everyday life on the Cariboo homestead during the gold-rush era. This includes an increase in cultural programming, a greater diversity of stories that are part of B.C.’s heritage, particularly the culture and history of area First Nations, and more tourism offerings outside of the site’s peak season.

“We are thrilled to continue our stewardship of these cherished heritage assets, and with decades of experience operating Barkerville and Cottonwood House, our team has gained invaluable insights that will guide us as we work to deliver world-class tourism experiences for visitors over the next seven years,” said Al Richmond, chair of the Barkerville Heritage Trust. “We will be looking to expand the offerings at Cottonwood House, as well as sending Barkerville’s historical interpreters back to the Richfield Courthouse and continuing with our Indigenous and Chinese cultural interpretation. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and concern from the public during last year’s wildfires, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to all who stood by us during that challenging time.”

The provincial heritage site’s popular 100 days of Barkerville season runs from May 31 until Sept. 7, 2025.

“Barkerville Heritage Trust is a trusted steward and operator of this iconic tourism destination in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region,” said Amy Thacker, CEO, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism. “Barkerville Historic Town & Park’s exhibits and interactive demonstrations for tourists and locals provide an incredible opportunity for people to explore, discover our history and create lasting memories. We look forward to sharing Barkerville’s plans with the community and inviting people to come back to see what’s new.”

The new heritage site management agreement begins on April 1, 2025. Barkerville Heritage Trust has operated the historical site since 2005.

Quick Facts:

Barkerville Heritage Trust was selected as the site operator for Barkerville Historic Town & Park and Cottonwood House Historic Site following a publicly posted request-for-proposals process in late 2024.

Barkerville Heritage Trust will receive more than $2 million in annual funding to support site operations, ensure conservation and maintain public access.

Since 2020, the Province has provided more than $55 million through various programs to celebrate, preserve and protect B.C.'s heritage assets.

Learn More:

To learn more about B.C. heritage sites, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/historic-places/provincial-heritage-properties

To learn more about Barkerville Historic Town & Park, visit: https://www.barkerville.ca/ourstory/