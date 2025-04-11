Drivers are advised that Highway 1 at Bruhn Bridge between Old Sicamous Road and Silver Sands Road will remain closed as ministry geotechnical experts monitor the stability of the slope above the highway.

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, engineers closely examined a section of the bluff where rock sloughed off. It was determined that additional rock could come down with risk of impact to the highway.

This full closure of Highway 1 may be in effect through the weekend. Local residents will be allowed access to Old Spallumcheen Road and Old Sicamous Road at the top of each hour with an escort. Emergency services will continue to have full access.

Drivers travelling between Sicamous and Salmon Arm can take Highway 97A/B as an alternative route. Check DriveBC for updates: https://DriveBC.ca